Lt Gen Boonsin leads Thai national flag ceremony atop Phu Makua

Tensions along the Thai–Cambodian border remained under close watch on Sunday (28 September), following reports that Cambodian troops fired shots the previous day in what Thai officials described as a deliberate attempt to provoke unrest and discredit Thailand. Authorities said the moves were part of a repeated strategy, but Thai security forces responded swiftly to contain the situation.
In a symbolic show of resolve, the Second Army Area released a video of its commander, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, leading troops to raise the national flag atop Phu Makua in Thailand and singing the national anthem alongside soldiers.
The act was aimed at boosting morale, honouring the bravery of troops, and commemorating Thai National Flag Day, which marks the royal bestowal of the flag by King Vajiravudh (Rama VI).
The accompanying post hailed the sacrifice of fallen soldiers who gave their lives defending Thai sovereignty, declaring that the flag represents the nation’s honour and dignity, and that Thai soldiers will stand ready to defend every inch of the country’s territory.