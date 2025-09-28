Lt Gen Boonsin leads Thai national flag ceremony atop Phu Makua

Tensions along the Thai–Cambodian border remained under close watch on Sunday (28 September), following reports that Cambodian troops fired shots the previous day in what Thai officials described as a deliberate attempt to provoke unrest and discredit Thailand. Authorities said the moves were part of a repeated strategy, but Thai security forces responded swiftly to contain the situation.

In a symbolic show of resolve, the Second Army Area released a video of its commander, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, leading troops to raise the national flag atop Phu Makua in Thailand and singing the national anthem alongside soldiers.