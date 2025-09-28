RTA says timings of Saturday incidents showed Cambodia planned to frame Thailand

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) announced on Sunday that the timing of shootings at the Chong An Ma pass in Ubon Ratchathani and a visit by an ASEAN observer team were too precise to be coincidental, suggesting Cambodia had pre-planned the incidents to frame Thailand.
RTA spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said Cambodian troops fired into Thai territory at Chong An Ma pass in Nam Yuen district, provoking Thai soldiers to retaliate. He argued the sequence of events suggested a deliberate attempt to frame Thailand in the eyes of the ASEAN Interim Observer Team (IOT), who were scheduled to visit the area that day.
According to Winthai, the shootings were carefully timed to match both the IOT visit and a Cambodian press conference that sought to portray Thailand as the aggressor.
Winthai said the RTA recorded the following sequence of events on Saturday:
Winthai argued that when the timings were carefully examined, the pattern showed they were “too perfect to happen naturally.” He said Cambodia deliberately fired provocations at Thai positions to record footage of Thai troops firing back, in order to distort the narrative and claim Thailand violated the ceasefire.
The spokesman added that the timing of the IOT visit and Cambodia’s press conference reinforced the perception that Cambodia intended to frame Thailand as the aggressor.
Winthai further noted that it was Cambodian troops who repeatedly violated the ceasefire by sneaking across the border to plant landmines, which injured Thai soldiers. He urged the IOT to investigate these landmine incidents, saying they constituted serious breaches of the ceasefire agreement.