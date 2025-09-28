RTA says timings of Saturday incidents showed Cambodia planned to frame Thailand

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) announced on Sunday that the timing of shootings at the Chong An Ma pass in Ubon Ratchathani and a visit by an ASEAN observer team were too precise to be coincidental, suggesting Cambodia had pre-planned the incidents to frame Thailand.

RTA spokesman: attacks were staged to coincide with ASEAN visit

RTA spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said Cambodian troops fired into Thai territory at Chong An Ma pass in Nam Yuen district, provoking Thai soldiers to retaliate. He argued the sequence of events suggested a deliberate attempt to frame Thailand in the eyes of the ASEAN Interim Observer Team (IOT), who were scheduled to visit the area that day.