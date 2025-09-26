Thai Army reports explosion and gunfire near Cambodian border, maintains 24-hour vigilance

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2025

Thai Army hears one explosion and multiple gunshots near the Cambodian border in Surin province; troops remain alert around the clock.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, reported that at approximately 16:40 on September 26, units in Surin province observed and reported one explosion in the Ta Kwai area, Phanom Dong Rak district, and five to six small-arms gunshots in the Chup Ang Kui area.

The events are currently considered under control and routine, with further details under investigation, he said, adding that Thai troops remain vigilant and prepared 24 hours a day to monitor the situation and respond as necessary.
 

