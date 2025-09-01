Bomb trap laid by Cambodian troops uncovered near Prasat Ta Kwai

Thai soldiers patrolling near Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin uncovered a makeshift bomb trap made from a mortar shell by Cambodian troops on Sunday, the Royal Thai Army (RTA) announced on Monday.
RTA spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said a company of soldiers from the 27th Infantry Battalion found the device on the western side of Prasat Ta Kwai at 11.50 am on Sunday. The spot was about 1.7 kilometres from Hill 350 in Tambon Bak Dai of Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district.
He said the mortar shell was tied to a sling designed for Thai troops to kick and trigger an explosion.
The discovery came after Thai soldiers uncovered three PMN-2 landmines, two mortar shells and a large number of nails on the western side of Hill 350 on August 22. The mines and shells were found after Thai soldiers spotted Cambodian troops lying in ambush at the site.
The three landmines had already been planted, while the two mortar shells were apparently being prepared for use as bomb traps, the spokesman added.
Winthai said the use of landmines and improvised bomb traps showed Cambodian troops had clearly violated the ceasefire by attempting clandestine attacks against Thai soldiers on Thai soil.
He added that the actions of Cambodian soldiers directly contradicted repeated claims by the Cambodian government that it sought peace and respected the ceasefire agreement.
The spokesman said RTA commander-in-chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk had instructed the chief of the Second Army Area to order soldiers to exercise greater caution during border patrols.