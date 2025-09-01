Bomb trap laid by Cambodian troops uncovered near Prasat Ta Kwai

Thai soldiers patrolling near Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin uncovered a makeshift bomb trap made from a mortar shell by Cambodian troops on Sunday, the Royal Thai Army (RTA) announced on Monday.

RTA spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said a company of soldiers from the 27th Infantry Battalion found the device on the western side of Prasat Ta Kwai at 11.50 am on Sunday. The spot was about 1.7 kilometres from Hill 350 in Tambon Bak Dai of Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district.

He said the mortar shell was tied to a sling designed for Thai troops to kick and trigger an explosion.