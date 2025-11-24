First hoar frost of 2025 appears on Doi Inthanon on Monday

The first hoar frost of the 2025 winter season was reported near the summit of Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai early on Monday morning, according to Doi Inthanon National Park officials.

The park said the frost formed around kilometre marker 46 on the road leading to the peak, delighting tourists who had flocked to the mountaintop to enjoy the chilly weather and wait for the first rays of sunlight.

The frost — a deposit of feathery, needle-like or crystalline ice — appeared on exposed grass and leaves.