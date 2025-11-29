Thailand Warned of Tropical Storm Koto and Continued Cold Weather

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued Warning No. 7 about Koto, a strong tropical storm in the South China Sea, which is impacting the upper regions of Thailand. As of November 29, 2025, Koto’s center was located at 13.5°N latitude, 112.0°E longitude, with maximum winds near the center reaching 93 km/h. The storm is moving slowly west-southwest, and although it is expected to weaken rapidly as it approaches Vietnam’s coastline, it will not impact Thailand directly.
However, the storm is causing cooler weather in northern and southern Thailand, with temperatures continuing to drop. The mountain peaks in northern Thailand are experiencing lows of 5–10°C, while the higher hills have temperatures ranging from 7–11°C.
As the weather improves, the TMD continues to advise the public to stay updated on forecasts and warnings. The public is encouraged to stay informed through official channels, including the TMD website and the TMD hotline at 1182.
Expected Weather Conditions by Region (Nov 29, 2025 – Dec 1, 2025):
Northern Region:
Cool with morning fog, temperature rising by 1–3°C. Lows range from 9–15°C, with highs between 27–30°C. Mountain peaks will see 5–10°C lows. Winds from the northeast at 10–20 km/h.
Northeastern Region:
Cool to cold with morning fog, temperatures rising by 2–4°C. Lows from 11–16°C, highs from 28–31°C. Mountain tops will experience 7–11°C lows. Winds from the northeast at 15–30 km/h.
Central Region:
Cool with morning fog, temperature rising by 1–2°C. Lows between 10–16°C, highs from 28–31°C. Winds from the northeast at 10–25 km/h.
Bangkok and Vicinity:
Cool with morning fog, temperature rising by 1–2°C. Lows between 17–18°C, highs from 29–31°C. Winds from the northeast at 10–25 km/h.
Eastern Region:
Cool with morning fog, temperature rising by 1–2°C. Lows between 15–19°C, highs from 31–32°C. Winds from the northeast at 15–30 km/h. Waves about 1 meter, with higher waves off the coast and in areas with thunderstorms.
Southern Region (Eastern Coast):
Upper southern Thailand will experience cool weather with morning fog, rising temperatures by 1–2°C. The lower southern areas will have 10% rainfall, especially in Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, with temperatures ranging from 14–23°C to 28–30°C. Winds from the northeast at 15–35 km/h. Waves will be 1–2 meters, with higher waves in stormy areas.
Southern Region (Western Coast):
Cool in the morning, 10% rainfall mainly in Trang and Satun. Temperatures will range from 20–23°C (lows) to 31–34°C (highs). Winds from the northeast at 20–35 km/h. Waves 1–2 meters, higher in stormy areas.