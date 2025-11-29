Thailand Warned of Tropical Storm Koto and Continued Cold Weather

Expected Weather Conditions by Region (Nov 29, 2025 – Dec 1, 2025):

Northern Region:

Cool with morning fog, temperature rising by 1–3°C. Lows range from 9–15°C, with highs between 27–30°C. Mountain peaks will see 5–10°C lows. Winds from the northeast at 10–20 km/h.

Northeastern Region:

Cool to cold with morning fog, temperatures rising by 2–4°C. Lows from 11–16°C, highs from 28–31°C. Mountain tops will experience 7–11°C lows. Winds from the northeast at 15–30 km/h.

Central Region:

Cool with morning fog, temperature rising by 1–2°C. Lows between 10–16°C, highs from 28–31°C. Winds from the northeast at 10–25 km/h.

Bangkok and Vicinity:

Cool with morning fog, temperature rising by 1–2°C. Lows between 17–18°C, highs from 29–31°C. Winds from the northeast at 10–25 km/h.

Eastern Region:

Cool with morning fog, temperature rising by 1–2°C. Lows between 15–19°C, highs from 31–32°C. Winds from the northeast at 15–30 km/h. Waves about 1 meter, with higher waves off the coast and in areas with thunderstorms.

Southern Region (Eastern Coast):

Upper southern Thailand will experience cool weather with morning fog, rising temperatures by 1–2°C. The lower southern areas will have 10% rainfall, especially in Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, with temperatures ranging from 14–23°C to 28–30°C. Winds from the northeast at 15–35 km/h. Waves will be 1–2 meters, with higher waves in stormy areas.

Southern Region (Western Coast):

Cool in the morning, 10% rainfall mainly in Trang and Satun. Temperatures will range from 20–23°C (lows) to 31–34°C (highs). Winds from the northeast at 20–35 km/h. Waves 1–2 meters, higher in stormy areas.