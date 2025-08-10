Mother’s Day weekend to generate 13.75bn baht from domestic trips

SUNDAY, AUGUST 10, 2025

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects the four-day National Mother’s Day holiday from August 9–12 to see robust domestic travel, with more than 3.16 million trips generating over 13.75 billion baht in revenue and an average hotel occupancy rate of 66%.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the extended weekend is expected to stimulate travel activity as August 11 has been declared a special holiday, creating a four-day break.

The top three regions attracting the highest number of domestic visitors are:

  • Central region: 898,000 trips
  • Northeast: 609,600 trips
  • East: 600,500 trips

The destinations with the highest revenue from domestic visitors are:

  • Bangkok: 3.41 billion baht
  • South: 2.79 billion baht
  • East: 2.62 billion baht

Mother’s Day weekend to generate 13.75bn baht from domestic trips

Most-visited “major cities”

  • Bangkok
  • Kanchanaburi
  • Chon Buri
  • Nakhon Ratchasima
  • Rayong

Most-visited “emerging cities”

  • Lopburi
  • Udon Thani
  • Suphan Buri
  • Ratchaburi
  • Loei

Mother’s Day weekend to generate 13.75bn baht from domestic trips

Top five provinces by hotel occupancy rate

  • Prachuap Khiri Khan – 88% (Thai visitors: 80%)
  • Samut Songkhram – 82% (Thai visitors: 79%)
  • Surat Thani – 77% (Thai visitors: 19%)
  • Songkhla – 77% (Thai visitors: 26%)
  • Phetchaburi – 76% (Thai visitors: 72%)

Mother’s Day weekend to generate 13.75bn baht from domestic trips

Travel patterns during the holiday are expected to focus on short-distance trips, with families taking mothers to make merit at temples, dine together, visit attractions, and attend exhibitions honouring Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother on her birthday, August 12. 

A Thailand Tourism Council survey for Q3 2025 found that during the Mother’s Day holiday, 11% of people plan to travel within their own province, 5% to nearby provinces without overnight stays, and 6% with overnight stays, while only 9% plan inter-regional trips.

Mother’s Day weekend to generate 13.75bn baht from domestic trips

Tourism operators expect the highest revenues to be earned by the transport sector, followed by restaurants, souvenir and gift shops, tour companies, and accommodation providers.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy