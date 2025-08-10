Mother’s Day weekend to generate 13.75bn baht from domestic trips

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the extended weekend is expected to stimulate travel activity as August 11 has been declared a special holiday, creating a four-day break.

The top three regions attracting the highest number of domestic visitors are:

Central region: 898,000 trips

Northeast: 609,600 trips

East: 600,500 trips

The destinations with the highest revenue from domestic visitors are: