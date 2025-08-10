Mother’s Day weekend to generate 13.75bn baht from domestic trips

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the extended weekend is expected to stimulate travel activity as August 11 has been declared a special holiday, creating a four-day break.
The top three regions attracting the highest number of domestic visitors are:
The destinations with the highest revenue from domestic visitors are:
Most-visited “major cities”
Most-visited “emerging cities”
Top five provinces by hotel occupancy rate
Travel patterns during the holiday are expected to focus on short-distance trips, with families taking mothers to make merit at temples, dine together, visit attractions, and attend exhibitions honouring Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother on her birthday, August 12.
A Thailand Tourism Council survey for Q3 2025 found that during the Mother’s Day holiday, 11% of people plan to travel within their own province, 5% to nearby provinces without overnight stays, and 6% with overnight stays, while only 9% plan inter-regional trips.
Tourism operators expect the highest revenues to be earned by the transport sector, followed by restaurants, souvenir and gift shops, tour companies, and accommodation providers.