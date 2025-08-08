Pattaya at a crossroads: Beyond tourism and toward a livable city

The city comes alive in a new way, showcasing its potential not only as a tourist destination but also as a vibrant, walkable, and inclusive place for everyone.
However, this energy is temporary. Once the event concludes, Pattaya returns to its normal state: traffic congestion, uneven development, and a city designed mainly for tourism. This raises an important question: can Pattaya become more than just a tourist destination? Can it transform into a city where both residents and visitors enjoy an improved quality of life?
Pattaya has long been a key player in Thailand's tourism economy. In 2019, the city attracted 14.6 million visitors and was ranked among the world’s top travel destinations. However, the pandemic highlighted the dangers of relying too heavily on international tourists, as arrivals fell to fewer than three million in 2021. Although the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industry and domestic events, such as sports festivals and concerts, have contributed to Pattaya's recovery, they alone cannot ensure long-term economic stability, as competition from other destinations is intensifying. Relying solely on volume is not a sustainable strategy.
Meanwhile, Pattaya is expanding. Major infrastructure investments—such as Motorway Route 7 and its extension, newly-planned high-speed rail, and U-Tapao International Airport—have brought unprecedented connectivity. However, research shows this is also fueling urban sprawl.
Using spatial modelling techniques such as the Cellular Automata Markov model, our study revealed that Pattaya’s urban footprint is rapidly stretching inland along new transport corridors. Between 2013 and 2033, urban areas around Pattaya are projected to grow by nearly 70% in the outer 10–15 kilometres ring. But without coordination across municipal boundaries, such expansion may lead to traffic congestion, land speculation, and unequal access to services.
If infrastructure is the skeleton of a city, then placemaking is its soul. Placemaking is a participatory process of shaping public spaces in the city to meet the community’s needs. Our research, which utilised social network analysis, found that locals, entrepreneurs, and tourists consistently interact in key areas around Central and North Pattaya, including shopping malls, hospitals, and government offices. These locations are not just commercial spaces; they serve as vital lifelines for the community.
Placemaking can help Pattaya capitalise on its natural strengths by developing public spaces that benefit both residents and tourists. Enhancing walkability, expanding mobility options within the city, and incorporating green spaces are not merely aesthetic upgrades; they are crucial elements for improving livability and building resilience.
Events like the Pattaya Marathon offer glimpses of what is possible: a city shaped by people, not just profits. It’s time we use these moments as starting points for long-term urban planning.
Pattaya must find a new balance. While it will continue to welcome visitors from around the world, it also needs to serve the needs of its residents. A thriving city is not just one that attracts international tourists; it's one where people choose to stay, build their lives, and grow together.
By Dr Nij Tontisirin
Dr Nij Tontisirin is an associate professor in urban planning at the Faculty of Architecture and Planning, Thammasat University. She is the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Architectural/Planning Research and Studies (JARS).