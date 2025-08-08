Pattaya at a crossroads: Beyond tourism and toward a livable city

The city comes alive in a new way, showcasing its potential not only as a tourist destination but also as a vibrant, walkable, and inclusive place for everyone.

However, this energy is temporary. Once the event concludes, Pattaya returns to its normal state: traffic congestion, uneven development, and a city designed mainly for tourism. This raises an important question: can Pattaya become more than just a tourist destination? Can it transform into a city where both residents and visitors enjoy an improved quality of life?

Pattaya has long been a key player in Thailand's tourism economy. In 2019, the city attracted 14.6 million visitors and was ranked among the world’s top travel destinations. However, the pandemic highlighted the dangers of relying too heavily on international tourists, as arrivals fell to fewer than three million in 2021. Although the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industry and domestic events, such as sports festivals and concerts, have contributed to Pattaya's recovery, they alone cannot ensure long-term economic stability, as competition from other destinations is intensifying. Relying solely on volume is not a sustainable strategy.