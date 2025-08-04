Pattaya\'s Desperate Choice: Cambodian Beggars Reveal Why Streets Beat Starvation

Along the bustling streets and neon-lit entertainment districts of Pattaya, a visible and growing presence of Cambodian beggars, often accompanied by young children, reveals a heartbreaking truth about economic desperation.

A recent survey by Kom Chad Luek reporters found these individuals strategically positioned outside convenience stores and bars, employing youngsters to elicit sympathy from passers-by.

Worryingly, the groups often operate under the watchful eye of lookouts, ready to signal a swift dispersal should authorities approach.

Reporters spoke with a 24-year-old new mother, cradling and breastfeeding her two-month-old daughter while begging outside a local convenience store.

Despite being aware of the ongoing border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, and with her own home situated near the volatile frontier, she expressed a stark reluctance to return.

"I don't want to go back," she explained simply, her voice tinged with resignation. "It would be too difficult there." Abandoned by her husband, she admitted she had only earned a meagre 200 baht that morning.

The grim reality of their choices was further underscored by another Cambodian mother and her young son, aged around seven or eight.

Upon seeing the news team, they fled into a nearby alley, seeking refuge in a hotel bathroom. After a patient wait, reporters managed to speak with her. She confessed to having been previously arrested and deported to Cambodia, only to have re-entered Thailand illicitly less than a month ago.

