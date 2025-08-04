Thailand urges Cambodia to retrieve bodies of fallen soldiers with dignity

Acting Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich has called on his Cambodian counterpart to uphold the dignity of fallen troops by retrieving the bodies of Cambodian soldiers left to decompose along the conflict-ridden border, rather than abandoning them on the battlefield.

Appeal for respect and hygiene at the frontline

Speaking on Monday, Gen Nattapon said he raised the issue with Cambodian Defence Minister Gen Tea Seiha during a tripartite teleconference with Malaysian Defence Minister Khaled Nordin on Sunday. The meeting was held in preparation for the upcoming General Border Committee (GBC) talks in Malaysia.

Nattapon expressed concern that numerous bodies of Cambodian soldiers remained uncollected along the Cambodian side of the border.