Suspected Cambodian spy arrested in Prachuap Khiri Khan

A suspected Cambodian spy was arrested at an air base in Prachuap Khiri Khan in the early hours of Monday after allegedly flying a drone to drop a GPS device into the base compound, Royal Thai Air Force officials said.

The suspect, identified only as “Re”, was apprehended at Wing 5 air base at around 4am, shortly after reportedly crossing the border via Ban Laem village in Pong Nam Ron subdistrict, Chanthaburi province, at 3am.

Security personnel at the air base said they captured Re after he used a drone to drop a GPS box within the base’s perimeter.