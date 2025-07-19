Thai Minister Vows Safety Overhaul for Pattaya Tourism

Thailand's Minister of Tourism and Sports Sorawong Thienthong convened a crucial joint meeting with both public and private sector stakeholders in Pattaya on Friday to address pressing concerns over tourist safety and to strategise for a stronger second half of the year.

The aim is to restore and enhance confidence among visitors while attracting a host of new events and activities to invigorate the local economy.

Minister Sorawong chaired the session, which focused on current tourist safety measures and sought recommendations for developing Pattaya's tourism landscape.

Among those present were Phongthasit Pijanant, Deputy Governor of Chonburi; Patcharapat Srithanyanon, District Chief of Bang Lamung; Poramet Ngampichet, Mayor of Pattaya City; along with senior police figures including Pol Lt Gen Yingyos Thepjamnong, Commander of Provincial Police Region 2, and Pol Lt Gen Saksira Pueak-am, Commander of the Tourist Police.

Representatives from various government agencies, private businesses, and tourism operators also offered insights into visitor care measures, the prevailing tourism situation, and local challenges.

"My visit to Pattaya today is to offer encouragement to officials and tourism operators," Minister Sorawong stated.

He acknowledged Pattaya's enduring significance as a primary revenue generator for Thailand but conceded, "where there are many people, there are many problems."

He noted that both public and private sectors, including Pattaya-based operators, had lodged numerous complaints.