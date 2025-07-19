Thai Minister Vows Safety Overhaul for Pattaya Tourism

Thailand's Minister of Tourism and Sports Sorawong Thienthong convened a crucial joint meeting with both public and private sector stakeholders in Pattaya on Friday to address pressing concerns over tourist safety and to strategise for a stronger second half of the year.
The aim is to restore and enhance confidence among visitors while attracting a host of new events and activities to invigorate the local economy.
Minister Sorawong chaired the session, which focused on current tourist safety measures and sought recommendations for developing Pattaya's tourism landscape.
Among those present were Phongthasit Pijanant, Deputy Governor of Chonburi; Patcharapat Srithanyanon, District Chief of Bang Lamung; Poramet Ngampichet, Mayor of Pattaya City; along with senior police figures including Pol Lt Gen Yingyos Thepjamnong, Commander of Provincial Police Region 2, and Pol Lt Gen Saksira Pueak-am, Commander of the Tourist Police.
Representatives from various government agencies, private businesses, and tourism operators also offered insights into visitor care measures, the prevailing tourism situation, and local challenges.
"My visit to Pattaya today is to offer encouragement to officials and tourism operators," Minister Sorawong stated.
He acknowledged Pattaya's enduring significance as a primary revenue generator for Thailand but conceded, "where there are many people, there are many problems."
He noted that both public and private sectors, including Pattaya-based operators, had lodged numerous complaints.
A key consensus emerged on the critical need to prioritise the safety of tourists, whether they are residents, holidaymakers, or travellers in transit. This collective understanding is set to facilitate swift and comprehensive problem-solving.
Minister Sorawong revealed that the Prime Minister had personally instructed ministers to oversee issues in major tourist destinations, making Pattaya the first city to be addressed, followed by Phuket and Bangkok.
Addressing the decline in Chinese tourists, a vital market for Pattaya, Minister Sorawong highlighted ongoing campaigns by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to stimulate visitor numbers.
He emphasised Pattaya's enduring appeal to European and Chinese tourists alike. During the period of reduced Chinese visitors, a variety of promotional activities were launched, with plans to introduce even more diverse events to the city.
"Every time an activity is organised, it generates spending and hotel bookings, thereby improving the local economy," he explained.
Regarding the "Rao Tiao Duay Kan" (We Travel Together) co-payment scheme for domestic tourism, Sorawong admitted to some existing issues.
He noted that while over 40,000 operators initially registered, only around 7,000 have successfully passed the screening process, largely due to problems with document submission.
He has instructed TAT to urgently resolve these administrative hurdles.
He clarified that all 500,000 available privileges under the scheme are accessible to the public, with over 180,000 already utilised and more than 300,000 remaining.
These can be used to book accommodation and dining options until 31st October 2025.
Minister Sorawong reassured both domestic and international tourists that "Thailand is considered a very safe country."
While acknowledging that every nation experiences some crime, he affirmed that both public and private sectors are making concerted efforts to implement robust safety measures to ensure visitors' well-being in all aspects.
Pol Lt Gen Yingyos, Commander of Provincial Police Region 2, outlined current tourist safety measures, revealing a transformative approach.
Region 2 Police are collaborating with all sectors to revolutionise safety protocols by leveraging AI technology and Big Data to establish Pattaya as a "SUPER Safe City Sandbox."
This involves installing a Big Data system to gather crime data and analyse trends, alongside AI cameras in high-risk areas and at major event venues.
These advanced cameras can identify individuals with arrest warrants, those under surveillance, and "special persons" entering specific areas, enabling targeted monitoring.
In partnership with Pattaya City, police are also modifying the urban environment to deter crime.
Pilot programmes in Na Jomtien have already seen significant reductions in areas previously known for drug-related gang activity and crimes against tourists.
Pol Lt Gen Saksira, Commander of the Tourist Police, detailed their safety and assistance plan, including the deployment of mobile tourist service vehicles (CCOC Mobile).
These vehicles offer four primary functions:
The CCOC Mobile also connects to the 1155 hotline, which supports eight languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, French, German, and Hindi.
Tourists can also use the Thailand Tourist Police (TPB-APP) application for real-time help and information.
District Chief of Bang Lamung Patcharapat highlighted the district's diverse tourism offerings, encompassing nature and culture.
He announced that Bang Lamung district, in conjunction with Pattaya City and Bang Lamung Police Station, is set to regulate motorcycle taxi services in Pattaya.
This will include updating driver rosters, improving driver appearance, and issuing new vests displaying the driver's name, photo, phone number, and a QR code with their history to enhance tourist confidence.
However, Pattaya's tourism operators voiced significant concerns, describing the current tourism situation as severely sluggish due to various factors.
They noted a shift in tourist behaviour and the continued absence of the Chinese market, attributing this partly to perceived safety issues, despite Thailand's generally safe environment.
Furthermore, Thailand is currently facing criticism over high food prices, which operators believe is contributing to the decline in Chinese visitors.
Operators also stressed the need for urgent rectification of the "Rao Tiao Duay Kan" scheme's inefficiencies.
They also called for progress on the U-Tapao Airport development, which remains slow due to delays with the high-speed rail link connecting three airports and the construction of U-Tapao's second runway.
Although a contractor has been secured for the runway, funded by the Royal Thai Navy, progress is minimal.
Operators emphasised that regional airports are crucial for facilitating tourist arrivals and urged the government to invest proactively rather than waiting for demand, arguing that convenience naturally attracts tourists.