Chinese mastermind hires gang to abduct compatriot in Pattaya

The victim, 52-year-old Lin Yifan, was forced into a white SUV by four men dressed in black outside a noodle shop on North Pattaya Sai 3 Road in Bang Lamung district, Chonburi, on July 10 at around 5.30am.
The suspects, two Chinese and two Thai nationals, claimed to be Pattaya police officers before using a firearm to threaten Lin, tie his hands behind his back, and steal his belongings, including a mobile phone and cash. They later abandoned him near a shooting range on Chaiyapruek 2 Road, approximately 9 kilometres from the abduction site.
After the incident, Lin discovered that an additional 150,000 baht had been transferred out of his Chinese bank account via a mobile app, bringing the total loss to over 230,000 baht.
CCTV footage led investigators to the vehicle used in the abduction. On Saturday (July 12), police apprehended all four suspects in the Min Buri area of Bangkok. The arrests followed a joint investigation by Region 2 Provincial Police, the Immigration Bureau, the Tourist Police Bureau, and Chonburi provincial police.
The arrested suspects were identified as:
All four confessed to their involvement. Investigators revealed that Han Zhangchou drove the vehicle to Han Longding, who then took the wheel and picked up the two Thai accomplices. The three men then abducted Lin as instructed by a Chinese man known only as "Mr Yong", who allegedly orchestrated the crime.
After abandoning the victim, they drove back to collect Han Zhangchou before fleeing to the Min Buri district, where they split the stolen money. The victim’s mobile phone was discarded into a canal in an attempt to destroy evidence.
Police are continuing to search for other stolen property. All four suspects have been charged with robbery. Authorities are now expanding the investigation to gather further evidence and locate Mr Yong, the alleged mastermind, for prosecution.