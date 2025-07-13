Chinese mastermind hires gang to abduct compatriot in Pattaya

The victim, 52-year-old Lin Yifan, was forced into a white SUV by four men dressed in black outside a noodle shop on North Pattaya Sai 3 Road in Bang Lamung district, Chonburi, on July 10 at around 5.30am.

The suspects, two Chinese and two Thai nationals, claimed to be Pattaya police officers before using a firearm to threaten Lin, tie his hands behind his back, and steal his belongings, including a mobile phone and cash. They later abandoned him near a shooting range on Chaiyapruek 2 Road, approximately 9 kilometres from the abduction site.