Pattaya abduction suspects identified, police confirm fake officers behind attack

Police have confirmed that a gang of four men dressed in black who abducted a Chinese national in Pattaya earlier this week were not law enforcement officers, but imposters posing as police.
The incident, which shocked the public, involved the theft of over 230,000 baht in cash and valuables.
Pol Lt Gen Yingyos Thepjumnong, Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 2, said on Saturday that a full investigation by Pattaya City Police had uncovered key evidence identifying all suspects involved.
He confirmed that arrest warrants are being sought and assured the public that officers are working swiftly to bring the perpetrators to justice.
“None of the men were police officers. They falsely claimed to be and used this pretence to commit the crime,” he stated. “We have strong evidence and expect good news soon.”
The incident occurred at around 5.27am on Thursday, July 10, outside a noodle shop on North Pattaya Road. CCTV footage shows the victim, 52-year-old Lin Yifan, being forcibly dragged into a white SUV by four men in black, one of whom was heard yelling, “I am police, you are call centre gang!”—a statement that led bystanders to mistakenly believe it was an official arrest.
Lin, who has lived in Thailand for a year, was having a meal with two fellow Chinese nationals when he was approached. The men accused him of involvement in a call centre scam and forced him into the vehicle.
Inside the SUV, his hands were bound behind his back and he was threatened with what he believes may have been a weapon, though he could not confirm whether it was a gun.
The assailants, speaking in a mix of Thai and English, proceeded to rob him of an iPhone 13 Pro, an iPhone 16 Pro, 15,000 baht in cash, and his spectacles.
They later abandoned him at a shooting range approximately 9km from the scene, near a railway road. In a bizarre gesture, they even returned his hotel room key card before fleeing.
Lin immediately sought help from the range’s security guard and contacted friends for assistance.
Further investigation revealed that the gang had also accessed Lin’s Chinese banking app and transferred 150,000 baht, bringing his total losses to more than 230,000 baht.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and have urged the public to remain alert to imposters posing as officials. Arrests are expected soon.