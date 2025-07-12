Pattaya abduction suspects identified, police confirm fake officers behind attack

Police have confirmed that a gang of four men dressed in black who abducted a Chinese national in Pattaya earlier this week were not law enforcement officers, but imposters posing as police.

The incident, which shocked the public, involved the theft of over 230,000 baht in cash and valuables.

Pol Lt Gen Yingyos Thepjumnong, Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 2, said on Saturday that a full investigation by Pattaya City Police had uncovered key evidence identifying all suspects involved.

He confirmed that arrest warrants are being sought and assured the public that officers are working swiftly to bring the perpetrators to justice.