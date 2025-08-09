Bangkok continues to strengthen its reputation as a top tourist destination

Deputy Government Spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan revealed on Saturday (August 9) that Bangkok has been named Asia’s most visited city by Agoda, a leading global travel platform, securing the title of “Most Popular City” for 2025.
Four other major Thai destinations, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and Hat Yai, also ranked among the region’s top cities for repeat visits, reflecting Thailand’s diversity and enduring appeal for travellers of all types.
Sasikarn said Bangkok’s popularity stems from its vibrant atmosphere, distinctive cuisine, world-class cultural landmarks such as the Grand Palace and Wat Arun, convenient transport, and warm hospitality. The city also holds a Level 1, “Exercise Normal Precautions” rating from the United States Department of State, the highest safety level in its latest Travel Advisory issued on June 9, 2025.
To further boost tourism, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports are running the “Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2025” campaign from July 1 to August 15 in partnership with private sector allies nationwide.
The campaign targets key markets including India, China, Malaysia, Laos, and Vietnam, offering special deals on accommodation, travel packages, and shopping, alongside promoting emerging tourism trends such as wellness travel, music festivals, sports, and international events.
“The government reaffirms Thailand’s readiness as a world-class destination, offering safety, service excellence, and unique charm, while continuing to strengthen the tourism sector for sustainable growth,” Sasikarn said.