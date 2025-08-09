Bangkok continues to strengthen its reputation as a top tourist destination

Deputy Government Spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan revealed on Saturday (August 9) that Bangkok has been named Asia’s most visited city by Agoda, a leading global travel platform, securing the title of “Most Popular City” for 2025.

Four other major Thai destinations, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and Hat Yai, also ranked among the region’s top cities for repeat visits, reflecting Thailand’s diversity and enduring appeal for travellers of all types.