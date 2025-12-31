Home Rebuilding Lags in Noto 2 Years after Quake

Even two years after the earthquake struck the peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, the situation shows that reconstruction is not proceeding smoothly due to the high number of elderly residents in disaster-hit areas, a shortage of homebuilders and soaring construction costs.

The peninsula was also hit by heavy rain in September 2024.

The support consists of basic relief of up to 1 million yen, depending on the degree of damage to the house, and additional support of up to 2 million yen, depending on the reconstruction method, such as new construction or repairs.

The proportion of recipients of additional support funds is regarded as an indicator of the progress of reconstruction.

According to the Ishikawa prefectural government, as of the end of November 2025, 11,059 households in six cities and towns in the Noto region had received basic relief as their homes were heavily damaged by the disasters.