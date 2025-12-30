Police Keep Hunting for Killer of Setagaya Family 25 Years On

As suspects in some other murder cases that had been unresolved for a long period were arrested this year, Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department is redoubling efforts to identify a suspect in the Setagaya case while trying to prevent the incident from being forgotten.

In the high-profile case that occurred between the late hours of December 30, 2000, and the small hours of the following day, corporate worker Mikio Miyazawa, 44, his wife Yasuko, 41, and their daughter, Niina, 8, were fatally stabbed with a kitchen knife and the couple's son, Rei, 6, was strangled at their home in Setagaya Ward's Kamisoshigaya district.

Miyazawa was stabbed more than 10 times, and Yasuko and Niina dozens of times each.

More than 100,000 yen in cash was stolen from the house.

In addition to fingerprints and footprints, type A blood was collected from more than 10 places at the site of the crime.

DNA profiles were also detected, and items such as a black jacket, a shirt, gloves and a pouch were left at the scene.