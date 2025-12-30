Tetsuzo Fuwa, Ex-Leader of Japanese Communist Party, Dies at 95

Known as one of the party's "theoretical pillars," Fuwa established a realistic and flexible approach for the JCP and maintained his strong influence on the party even after his retirement as lawmaker in 2003.

His death will unlikely have a major influence on the direction of the party's management since its current leader, Tomoko Tamura, follows Fuwa's policy line.

Born in Tokyo in January 1930, Fuwa, whose real name was Kenjiro Ueda, joined the party in January 1947, before graduating from the University of Tokyo's faculty of science in March 1953.

After the graduation, he served as a key member of what is now the Japan Federation of Basic Industry Workers' Unions and then started to work at the JCP's headquarters in March 1964.