Thailand promotes GWS 2026 as new economic engine, targets 10 bn baht in value

Thailand’s successful bid to host the Global Wellness Summit 2026 (GWS 2026) in Phuket in November 2026, led by the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, in collaboration with the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), marks more than just an international conference strategy.
It is a symbolic milestone for Thailand, signaling Phuket as a world-class wellness investment destination for global visitors seeking a healthy lifestyle in a perfect environment.
Pongsadhorn Pokpermdee, Director-General of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, explained that the GWS 2026 would bring in at least 324 million baht in short-term revenue, with over 500-600 global leaders from more than 50 countries attending.
This event is expected to create an economic multiplier effect, benefiting premium services, MICE businesses, and local operators, driving wellness and health tourism’s economic value to over 10 billion baht by 2026.
Thai wellness as a cultural asset
The wellness industry is being elevated from a service sector to a new economic engine (new S-curve) for the country. Thailand’s success is rooted in cultural assets—unique traditions that have been developed into internationally recognised products.
These include Thai massage, herbal medicine, and Thai traditional medicine, which offer a holistic approach to health and wellness.
GWS 2026 as a golden opportunity for entrepreneurs
Pongsadhorn highlighted that Thailand’s wellness strategy aligns perfectly with the global longevity consumer trend. Consumers in this category seek not just a longer lifespan but a healthier lifespan.
Thailand is well-positioned to meet this demand comprehensively, making GWS 2026 a crucial platform for Thai entrepreneurs to connect directly with global investors, industry leaders, and buyers. It will facilitate collaboration and business innovation, laying the foundation for a sustainable future.
Phuket has been chosen as the host destination for its role as a "living laboratory" of global wellness, blending natural beauty (beaches, mountains) with internationally recognised healthcare services and Thai culture.
It will showcase wellness policies and innovations, such as longevity programs and Thai healing experiences. Global executives will experience firsthand how to live a healthy life in an ideal environment.
Creating an ultra-premium experience for CEOs/founders
Thailand will prepare a private wellness route and luxury wellness journey connecting five-star hotels, wellness resorts, hospitals, and Thai health food to offer an unforgettable premium experience to top executives.
Pongsadhorn emphasised that the goal is for executives to leave with lasting impressions, leading to real business deals that foster investment in Phuket’s wellness ecosystem. The focus is on expanding investment in anti-aging clinics, wellness residential projects, and health technology innovations.
This will help create a comprehensive and sustainable health economy in Phuket, supported by a proactive marketing plan from 2024 to 2026, positioning Phuket as a truly world-class wellness destination.
Expanding Thailand's wellness influence
Pongsadhorn further stressed that Thailand’s ambition to be the global wellness hub goes beyond Phuket. The aim is to elevate other regions with potential to the global market through three key strategies:
Developing Thai wellness signatures: Local wisdom will be elevated to global standards, with scientifically-backed wellness treatments such as hot springs in Chiang Mai and Krabi being developed as wellness signatures.
Creating Thai wellness routes: Thailand will build national wellness routes, connecting key wellness tourism destinations, such as hot springs-thermal wellness, Thai massage-traditional medicine, and healthy ageing & longevity retreats. These will bring together tourism, local businesses, and communities to grow the Thai wellness brand.
Expanding products and services globally: Prior to GWS 2026, the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine will host the 1st National Thai Massage and Wellness Expo in August 2026 to introduce regional products and services to both domestic and international markets. GWS 2026 will serve as a global launchpad to expand tested products and services to global markets.
Transforming cultural heritage into economic power
Pongsadhorn concluded, "Being awarded this event is not just about hosting a conference; it marks a new era for Thailand’s economy. It signifies the transformation of cultural wisdom into a wealth-building asset that will bring pride and long-term prosperity to the country on the world stage."
He added, "The 1st National Thai Massage and Wellness Expo and the development of wellness destinations in 11 provinces will be key steps in turning our cultural heritage into a competitive advantage that aligns with global consumer trends."