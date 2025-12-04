Thailand promotes GWS 2026 as new economic engine, targets 10 bn baht in value

Thailand’s successful bid to host the Global Wellness Summit 2026 (GWS 2026) in Phuket in November 2026, led by the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, in collaboration with the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), marks more than just an international conference strategy.

It is a symbolic milestone for Thailand, signaling Phuket as a world-class wellness investment destination for global visitors seeking a healthy lifestyle in a perfect environment.

Pongsadhorn Pokpermdee, Director-General of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, explained that the GWS 2026 would bring in at least 324 million baht in short-term revenue, with over 500-600 global leaders from more than 50 countries attending.

This event is expected to create an economic multiplier effect, benefiting premium services, MICE businesses, and local operators, driving wellness and health tourism’s economic value to over 10 billion baht by 2026.