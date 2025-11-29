Top 5 wellness industries: Global number 1 trend for next 5 years

Dr Tanupol Virunhagarun, Chief Executive Officer of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort (Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited), delivered a keynote address on "The Power of Wellness Economy" at the Thailand Marketing Day 2025 event, themed “Promt the Future: The power of Marketing,” on November 28, 2025, at Samyan Mitrtown Hall.

Dr Tanupol defined "Wellness" as a state of good health across three components:

Physical Health

Mental Health

Spiritual Health

He emphasised that Wellness differs significantly from hospital services, which primarily focus on treating physical illnesses after they occur.

The wellness concept, in contrast, complements this by promoting holistic health.

Global Wellness Economy Figures Soar

Dr Tanupol shared the latest figures on the Global Wellness Economy, which were recently unveiled at the Global Wellness Summit in Dubai last week:

The global wellness business was valued at US$6.8 trillion in 2024.

It is projected to reach US$9.8 trillion by 2029.

The global wellness business is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 7.6%, which is higher than the previous estimate of 7.2%.

This news is particularly positive for Thailand, as the country has been selected to host the next Global Wellness Summit, scheduled to take place in Phuket around November or December of next year.