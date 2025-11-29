Top 5 wellness industries: Global number 1 trend for next 5 years

Dr Tanupol Virunhagarun, Chief Executive Officer of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort (Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited), delivered a keynote address on "The Power of Wellness Economy" at the Thailand Marketing Day 2025 event, themed “Promt the Future: The power of Marketing,” on November 28, 2025, at Samyan Mitrtown Hall.
Dr Tanupol defined "Wellness" as a state of good health across three components:
He emphasised that Wellness differs significantly from hospital services, which primarily focus on treating physical illnesses after they occur.
The wellness concept, in contrast, complements this by promoting holistic health.
Dr Tanupol shared the latest figures on the Global Wellness Economy, which were recently unveiled at the Global Wellness Summit in Dubai last week:
This news is particularly positive for Thailand, as the country has been selected to host the next Global Wellness Summit, scheduled to take place in Phuket around November or December of next year.
For those interested in the wellness sector, Dr Tanupol highlighted five industries that are projected to show outstanding growth and are expected to be key trends over the next five years:
Tanupol stated that the fundamental factor driving wellness as a major trend is the rising number of elderly people.
Thailand is set to become an "Aged Society" by 2033, when nearly 30% of the population will be over 60.
This places Thailand third globally, behind only Japan and South Korea, and ahead of China, impacting the economy significantly.
Crucially, Thailand has demonstrated its potential to be a global leader in the wellness business.
The value of Thailand's wellness business showed an astonishing growth rate of 28.4%, ranking number 1 in the world for growth.
To achieve the national goal of becoming a Top 5 Global Wellness Hub, Tanupol emphasised the necessity of elevating traditional services by integrating them with scientific and medical evidence—a concept he calls "Scientific Wellness."
The central objective set by the National Wellness Policy is to successfully place Thailand among the Top 5 global Wellness Hubs.