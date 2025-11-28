Bangkok Airways Reports Resilient Performance Amid Regional Aviation Recovery

The Thai carrier posts 3.14 billion baht profit in first nine months whilst accelerating fleet renewal and infrastructure investments to capitalise on the tourism rebound.

Bangkok Airways has navigated a challenging aviation landscape in 2025, posting a net profit of 3.14 billion baht on revenues of 19.99 billion baht for the first nine months, despite carrying 2% fewer passengers year-on-year at 3.24 million.

The airline's president, Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, on Friday, outlined ambitious plans to strengthen the carrier's competitive position through fleet expansion, airport development, and enhanced connectivity, as Thailand's aviation sector continues its recovery from pandemic-era disruptions.

The carrier's Samui routes remain its commercial backbone, accounting for 66% of all passengers and achieving an impressive 87% load factor—well above the airline's 76% average.

Domestic flights to the resort island grew 4% year-on-year, driven by tourism revival and improved passenger confidence.

Connecting services from Samui to destinations including Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Krabi performed particularly strongly, with load factors approaching 90%.

International markets continue to dominate revenue generation, contributing 82% of total passenger income, with European and Middle Eastern travellers representing 55% of this segment.

However, the carrier experienced a 12% decline in international routes overall, attributed to lingering travel restrictions and geopolitical uncertainties affecting global travel patterns.