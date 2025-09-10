Thai airlines ramp up fleet expansion amid looming pilot shortage



Ticket pricing and market trends

Addressing concerns over a potential resurgence of price wars, Woranate said Vietjet Thailand does not expect any in 2025-2026. The industry still faces a capacity shortage, with aircraft insufficient to meet demand.

Airfares have actually fallen around 5% this year compared with 2024, mainly due to the absence of Chinese tourists, which has also reduced domestic passenger numbers.

Vietjet Thailand reported strong advance bookings for Q4 2025, particularly on Japanese routes such as Bangkok-Tokyo (Narita) and Bangkok-Osaka (Kansai), with flights set to commence in December.

The airline aims to reclaim the number two market share in the domestic sector by Q4 2025, and maintain it through 2026, up from its current third-place ranking with approximately 20% market share.



Bangkok Airways posts 4% booking growth

Bangkok Airways Plc (BA) has reported a 4% growth in advance ticket bookings for the period September-December 2025 compared with the same period last year.

Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, President & CEO, said the growth was largely driven by bookings to Koh Samui, which rose 7%, while other domestic routes remained stable year-on-year. International routes, however, saw a 3% decline, particularly flights to Cambodia affected by the ongoing Thailand-Cambodia border dispute.

“Bangkok Airways has had to reduce flights on the Bangkok-Phnom Penh route from three daily flights to one,” Puttipong explained. “The Bangkok-Siem Reap route continues with three daily flights, but we have switched from Airbus A319 jets to ATR turboprops due to lower foreign tourist demand.”

The company expects total revenue growth of around 4% this year, close to its target. Revenue from ticket sales is projected to be roughly in line with last year, with an average fare of 4,200 baht per flight across all routes. The load factor averages 78%, based on 5.7 million available seats this year, or an expected 4.3 million passengers, unchanged from 2024. This is below the original target of 4.7 million passengers, with operating profits expected to soften due to slowing economic growth and the Thailand-Cambodia border dispute.

“More than 80% of our customers are European tourists, a market that remains strong and continues to grow this year, unlike other markets that have seen some decline,” he added.



Fleet expansion plans

Bangkok Airways will maintain its fleet at 23 aircraft in 2025, the same as last year. The airline had initially planned to lease two additional aircraft but decided against it due to the border dispute, which has caused both Cambodian and international travellers, particularly from France, Germany and other European countries, to delay trips.

In 2026, the airline expects to take delivery of 2–3 Airbus A319 or A320 jets. It has also signed a contract to purchase 10 ATR turboprops, at an average cost of 600-700 million baht each, with total value between 6-7 billion baht, to be delivered from 2026-2028.

A separate new narrow-body jet order for 20 aircraft is planned, with the tender process expected to open by late 2026 as part of BA’s five-year expansion plan.

“Fleet expansion must adapt to the aircraft supply chain, and during this period, we will retire and sell older planes. All of this is aimed at reaching a fleet of 40 aircraft, matching the size BA had before the COVID-19 pandemic,” Puttipong said.