Cambodian Airline Launch Fuels Branding Controversy with Thai Airways

Cambodia's newly launched national carrier, Air Cambodia, has inadvertently sparked a social media firestorm, with online users widely criticising its branding for its uncanny likeness to Thai Airways.

The controversy erupted following the airline's inaugural direct flight between Shenzhen, China, and Siem Reap on Friday (July 18, 2025).

The flight, K6929, marked a celebration of 67 years of diplomatic relations between Cambodia and China, landing at Siem Reap Angkor International Airport at 07:50 AM with a full passenger load from Shenzhen.

Formerly known as "Cambodia Angkor Air," the rebranded Air Cambodia's launch was a significant moment for the nation's tourism sector.

A spokesperson for Cambodia's State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA) confirmed to the Phnom Penh Post that this direct connection is a first for Siem Reap, home to the iconic UNESCO World Heritage site of Angkor Wat, a hugely popular destination for Chinese tourists.

Shenzhen, one of China's four largest cities, previously required tourists to transit via Phnom Penh.