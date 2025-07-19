Cambodian Airline Launch Fuels Branding Controversy with Thai Airways

Cambodia's newly launched national carrier, Air Cambodia, has inadvertently sparked a social media firestorm, with online users widely criticising its branding for its uncanny likeness to Thai Airways.
The controversy erupted following the airline's inaugural direct flight between Shenzhen, China, and Siem Reap on Friday (July 18, 2025).
The flight, K6929, marked a celebration of 67 years of diplomatic relations between Cambodia and China, landing at Siem Reap Angkor International Airport at 07:50 AM with a full passenger load from Shenzhen.
Formerly known as "Cambodia Angkor Air," the rebranded Air Cambodia's launch was a significant moment for the nation's tourism sector.
A spokesperson for Cambodia's State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA) confirmed to the Phnom Penh Post that this direct connection is a first for Siem Reap, home to the iconic UNESCO World Heritage site of Angkor Wat, a hugely popular destination for Chinese tourists.
Shenzhen, one of China's four largest cities, previously required tourists to transit via Phnom Penh.
This new route is expected to significantly boost visitor numbers from China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau region, injecting new life into the "China-Cambodia Tourism Year 2025."
Air Cambodia plans to operate the new route weekly using an Airbus A320/A321 aircraft. Departures are scheduled for Thursdays at 9:30 PM, with return flights every Friday at 6:20 AM, each lasting approximately two and a half hours.
However, it's the airline's aesthetics that have truly captured attention.
Observers quickly pointed out that the aircraft's livery, cabin crew uniforms, and even the company logo all feature a distinctive purple hue, strikingly similar to Thai Airways.
Thai Airways, established in 1960, significantly predates Air Cambodia, which was founded in 2009. Critics note that while the Cambodian airline changed its name, it retained the visual elements that bear a strong resemblance to its Thai counterpart.
Air Cambodia is 51% owned by the Cambodian government, with the remaining shares held by Chinese state-owned enterprise Henan Airport Investment Group and Vietnam Airlines.
In response to the comparisons, Air Cambodia has explained that its use of dark purple symbolises the combination of blue (representing stability and tranquility) and red (denoting strength and passion). The golden yellow, they add, is the royal colour and a traditional symbol of prosperity in Cambodia.