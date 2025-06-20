DOE opens applications for 100 flight attendant jobs with Singapore Airlines

Successful applicants will be based in Singapore and receive a monthly salary of SGD 1,550 (approximately 39,388 baht).
According to the department’s director-general, Somchai Morakotsriwan, the positions are offered under a five-year employment contract.
The airline will provide accommodation for the first five days, cover meal expenses, and pay for the outbound airfare (Bangkok–Singapore) upon signing the employment contract, as well as a return flight ticket (Singapore–Bangkok) upon completion of the contract.
This recruitment drive is part of a government-to-government overseas employment programme, ensuring applicants are not charged any service or application fees. Applicants will only be responsible for minimal expenses, such as passport issuance, photo fees, and membership in the overseas employment assistance fund, totaling approximately 1,600 baht.
Basic qualifications for applying to be a flight attendant in Singapore:
Interested applicants can review the examination details and submit applications directly via the airline’s website at singaporeair.com.sg/en_UK/sg/careers from June 2 to June 26, 2025, including weekends and public holidays.
More details on the recruitment can be found at doe.go.th/overseas under the “Recruitment Announcements” section. The department will announce the list of selected candidates by August 7.
For further inquiries, applicants may contact the Provincial Employment Offices nationwide, Bangkok Employment Offices (Areas 1–10), or the Thailand Overseas Employment Administration (TOEA) at 0 2245 1034 during office hours. Alternatively, the Ministry of Labour hotline is 1506 (press 2 for the Department of Employment), or the Department of Employment hotline is 1694.