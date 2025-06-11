Jetstar Asia to Cease Operations After Two Decades, Over 500 Jobs Lost

Jetstar Asia, the Singapore-based low-cost airline, has announced its intention to cease all operations, leading to the redundancy of over 500 employees and bringing an end to the Qantas Group's two-decade presence in the low-cost aviation sector in Singapore.

The airline confirmed on Wednesday (June 11th) that all Jetstar Asia flights will be grounded permanently from 31st July 2025.

This decision will result in more than 500 staff being laid off, as the budget carrier grapples with escalating supplier costs, prohibitive airport fees, and intensifying regional competition.

This closure marks the final chapter for the Qantas Group's low-cost airline venture in Singapore.

Jetstar Asia (3K), a Singaporean offshoot of the Jetstar brand, has operated from its hub at Singapore Changi Airport, serving numerous destinations across Asia, including several locations in Thailand.

A spokesperson for the airline stated that the decision to discontinue operations permanently from 31st July 2025 onwards was reached with "considerable difficulty," following a comprehensive review of the airline's performance amidst the challenges it has faced in recent years, particularly the significant increase in operating costs across the region.

