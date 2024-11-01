Budget airlines launch new routes in fillip to air travel

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has forecast that the increase in international flights could attract at least 40 million foreign arrivals to Thailand next year, a slight increase compared to this year’s goal of 36.7 million people.

Thai AirAsia has opened five routes in a bid to attract up to 21 million passengers this year. These include Bangkok (Don Mueang Airport) to Hyderabad in India and Phu Quoc in Vietnam, as well as Phuket to Siem Reap in Cambodia, and Kolkata and Chennai in India.

Thai AirAsia commercial director Tansita Akrarittipirom confirmed that the airline has witnessed a significant growth in Indian tourists.

She expects the cabin factor of 14 Thailand-India flight routes to exceed 90% this year, while hoping that Indian tourists would help stimulate spending in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Thailand-India flight routes would offer new travel experiences for Thai travellers, she said, adding that the Bangkok-Phu Quoc route would become popular among travellers with spectacular sea views and the world’s longest cable car among tourist attractions.