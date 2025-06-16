Thai Airways Flies Out of Rehabilitation, Board Meets for New Era

Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) has today, June 16, been formally discharged from its business rehabilitation plan by the Central Bankruptcy Court, marking a significant milestone in the airline’s recovery.

Following the court’s decision, the company wasted no time, convening its first board meeting this afternoon to elect a new chairman and strategise its return to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), anticipated by July 2025.

The court’s verdict, delivered at 9:00 AM at the Central Bankruptcy Court, Ratchaburi Direkrit Building, Chaeng Watthana Road, acknowledged Thai Airways’ comprehensive success in meeting the terms of its rehabilitation.

Piyasvasti Amranand, Chairman of the Rehabilitation Plan Administrators, along with his team and airline executives, were present to hear the landmark ruling.

Speaking after the decision, Piyasvasti highlighted the remarkable transformation.