Thai Airways Nears Rehabilitation Exit, Set for Stock Market Return

Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) is on the cusp of exiting its business rehabilitation programme, with a pivotal ruling from the Central Bankruptcy Court scheduled for 16th June 2025.

Should the court approve the petition, the national carrier's shares are anticipated to resume trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) as early as July this year.

Piyasvasti Amranand, Chairman of the Executive Committee of THAI's rehabilitation plan, disclosed the court's decision following a hearing on Wednesday.

He confirmed that the Central Bankruptcy Court convened to consider the airline's petition to conclude its rehabilitation, asserting that THAI has meticulously fulfilled all conditions stipulated in the rehabilitation plan.

Crucially, the Official Receiver has also issued a written confirmation verifying THAI's complete compliance with these terms.

The court is set to deliver its verdict at 09:00 AM on 16th June 2025. A favourable decision will see THAI revert to its status as a standard company.

This transition will entail the transfer of executive powers from the plan administrators back to the company's shareholders and Board of Directors, bringing the airline in line with typical corporate governance structures.

