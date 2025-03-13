THAI reduces check-in luggage allowance for some economy fares

Thai Airways International (THAI) is changing its passenger luggage allowance for certain economy class tickets from 25 kilograms to 23 kg from April 1 onward.

In an internal announcement to its ticket-selling partners, THAI said the new luggage rules will be applied to booking classes L, W (Saver Fare Family) and V, S, K (Standard Fare Family) of the economy class.

The airline told its partners to change the load allowance specified on tickets for both FIT (Free Independent Traveler) and GIT (Group Inclusive Tour) of domestic and international flights using its aircraft.

The change applies to new tickets issued from April 1 and with departure date from April 1 onwards, as well as unused tickets reissued from that date, it said.

The airline did not mention any change in the number of pieces of luggage, meaning that it still uses the weight concept and not the piece concept in luggage allowance.

THAI’s other booking classes in economy (T, Q, H, M, B, Y, N, X) allow 30 kg of luggage, while the G booking class is allowed 25 or 30 kg depending on the case. The airline allows 35 kg of luggage for premium economy class, 40 kg for royal silk class (also known as business class), and 50 kg for royal first class.