THAI execs reiterate airline on course to exit rehabilitation plan

Thai Airways International (THAI) executives have moved quickly to reassure stakeholders that the huge loss reported for fiscal year 2024 was solely attributable to a one-off debt-to-equity conversion, and would not impede the airline's operational performance or its planned exit from its rehabilitation programme.

This clarification came after the airline released its financial performance report to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Wednesday morning.

Speaking at a press conference later in the afternoon, Piyasvasti Amranand, chairman of the rehabilitation plan administrator for Thai Airways, highlighted that the airline's total revenue, excluding exceptional items, continued to rise in 2024, reaching 187.989 billion baht—a 16.7% increase from 161.067 billion baht in 2023.

The operating profit before financial costs, also excluding one-off items, grew by 3.2% to 41.515 billion baht, while the operating profit margin before financial costs (EBIT Margin) reached 22.1%, surpassing the projections set out in the rehabilitation plan.

However, the airline’s consolidated financial statement for 2024 reported a loss of 26.901 billion baht, primarily attributable to a one-time accounting loss of 45.271 billion baht resulting from the debt-to-equity conversion completed in November 2024. Most of this loss—approximately 40,582 million baht—occurred as creditors exercised their conversion rights at prices below fair value, as outlined in the rehabilitation plan.