Thai Airways Flags Investor Confidence as Key Hurdle Despite Strong Q1 Turnaround

This surge was primarily driven by sustained growth in passenger demand, coupled with fleet expansion and increased flight frequencies.

Passenger capacity (ASK) rose by 21.1%, and passenger traffic (RPK) increased by 20.8%, maintaining a strong average cabin factor of 83.3%. The airline carried 4.33 million passengers, an 11.6% increase from the previous year.

Despite the revenue surge, total operating expenses (excluding one-off items) increased by 8.8% to 37.96 billion baht, primarily due to variable costs associated with higher production and service levels.

This was partially offset by a 1.7% decrease in fuel expenses. Nevertheless, THAI demonstrated strong operational profitability, with EBITDA (excluding one-off items) reaching 13.66 billion baht, a significant 26.5% margin, up from 2.59 billion baht in the same period last year.

Financial costs, under TFRS 9, amounted to 3.48 billion baht. The airline also incurred net one-off expenses of 339 million baht, mainly from asset impairments and derivative losses, although this was partially offset by foreign exchange gains.

Ultimately, THAI and its subsidiaries posted a net profit of 9.84 billion baht, with EBITDA after cash lease payments at 12.73 billion baht.

Operational improvements included an expanded active fleet of 78 aircraft in Q1 2025, up by five year-on-year, with an average utilisation of 13.7 hours per day.

Future fleet enhancements include new A321neo aircraft equipped with in-flight entertainment and free Wi-Fi for Royal Orchid Plus members, expected by the end of 2025.