Thai Airways Shareholders Approve Slimmed-Down Board Amid Restructuring

Shareholders of Thai Airways International Public Company Limited have given the nod to a new 11-member board of directors, down from the initially proposed 12, during an extraordinary general meeting held electronically on Friday.

The key agenda items at the meeting included approving the size of the board, appointing new directors, and determining the individuals authorised to legally bind the company.

Chansin Treenuchagorn, the administrator overseeing Thai Airways’ business rehabilitation plan, informed Thansettakij that the first agenda item saw shareholders vote on whether the board should comprise 11 or 12 members, with the decision ultimately settling on 11.

Consequently, the second agenda item, which considered the appointment of nine new directors, required a reduction to eight.

