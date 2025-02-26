Thai Airways Unveils New Board Members and Share Par Value Cuts in Restructuring

Thai Airways International (THAI) has unveiled plans for a reconstituted board and a significant reduction in its share par value, as part of its ongoing rehabilitation efforts.

The airline, in a filing with the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), confirmed that its Plan Administrators’ meeting, held on 25th February 2025, had approved the scheduling of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for 18th April 2025.

The meeting, to be conducted exclusively via electronic means, will see shareholders vote on the proposed appointment of 11 or 12 directors.

The proposed board will include the current incumbents, Piyasvasti Amranand, Chansin Treenuchagron, and Air Chief Marshal Amnat Jeeramaneemai, alongside a slate of new appointees.

Among the new directors are Lawan Saengsanit, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, and Dr Kulaya Tantitemit, Director-General of the Excise Department. Other nominees include Chakree Bamrungwong, Advisor on Land Transport Economics, Police General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, Inspector-General of the Royal Thai Police, and Napakorn Thanasuwankasem, an expert in finance and banking, who will serve as an independent director.

Further independent directors proposed are Yanyong Dechpirattanamongkol, Special Prosecutor from the Office of the Attorney-General, and Samrit Samniang, a former executive of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited. Chatchai Rojanarattanangkul, representing the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand Savings Cooperative Limited, and Chai Eamsiri, the airline’s Chief Executive Officer, complete the list of proposed directors.



