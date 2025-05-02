Thai Airways files to exit rehabilitation, eyes stronger business future

Piyasvasti Amranand, Chairman of the Rehabilitation Plan Administrators of Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), announced that the airline has officially filed a petition with the Central Bankruptcy Court to exit its court-supervised rehabilitation program.

This move follows strict compliance with the restructuring plan, including disciplined debt repayment without delays and achieving robust operational performance.

THAI’s EBITDA after aircraft lease payments reached 41.47 billion baht in 2024—more than double the 20-billion-baht benchmark set as a key condition for exiting the rehabilitation plan.

The company also returned to positive shareholders’ equity through debt-to-equity conversions and a capital increase, with equity reaching 45.5 billion baht by year-end 2024.

The court is expected to schedule a hearing on the petition in late May or early June. If approved, Thai Airways will officially exit its rehabilitation process.

Next Steps: New Board, Market Reentry, and Business Transformation

Following the exit, a new 11-member Board of Directors will be appointed. They will elect a new chairman and form an audit committee. The company will then proceed with steps to resume trading its shares on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), with trading expected to resume in July.