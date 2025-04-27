Court rules Thai Airways\' 2021 layoffs lawful

The Public Relations Department of Thai Airways International Public Company Limited stated that a few former employees recently filed a petition with the Central Bankruptcy Court, alleging that the company unlawfully terminated their employment in 2021, and requesting the court to invalidate the termination.
Thai Airways affirms that, as a company listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, it has consistently complied with all applicable laws, regulations, and internal rules.
The company followed all legal procedures in carrying out the employee terminations, ensuring full payment of severance and legal entitlements. In cases where disputes arose, Thai Airways has fully honored all court rulings without exception.
On April 25, 2025, the company submitted a statement to the Central Bankruptcy Court, clearly explaining that all disputes regarding the employment terminations had already been adjudicated by the Labor Court, which holds direct jurisdiction, and subsequently reviewed by the Supreme Court. In all cases, the company prevailed, with final rulings affirming that the terminations were lawful and properly conducted.
Additionally, the company clarified to the Central Bankruptcy Court that the attempt by some former employees to refile claims that had already been conclusively adjudicated constitutes an abuse of rights and amounts to duplicative litigation, which is prohibited by law.