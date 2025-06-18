Qatar Airways named world’s best airline for 2025 at Skytrax World Airline Awards

The Skytrax World Airline Awards for 2025 have been announced, with Qatar Airways retaining its position as the world’s best airline for the ninth year. The awards were presented at the Paris Air Show at the Musée de l'Air et de l'Espace in Paris, France.

In addition to being named the best airline, Qatar Airways also won multiple other awards, including Best Airline in the Middle East, Best Business Class, and Best Business Class Lounge.

Top 10 airlines of 2025: