Qatar Airways named world’s best airline for 2025 at Skytrax World Airline Awards

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 18, 2025

Qatar Airways retains the title of world’s best airline for 2025 at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, while Thai Airways moves up to 29th.

The Skytrax World Airline Awards for 2025 have been announced, with Qatar Airways retaining its position as the world’s best airline for the ninth year. The awards were presented at the Paris Air Show at the Musée de l'Air et de l'Espace in Paris, France.

In addition to being named the best airline, Qatar Airways also won multiple other awards, including Best Airline in the Middle East, Best Business Class, and Best Business Class Lounge.

Top 10 airlines of 2025:

  • Qatar Airways
  • Singapore Airlines
  • Cathay Pacific
  • Emirates
  • All Nippon Airways (ANA)
  • Turkish Airlines
  • Korean Air
  • Air France
  • Japan Airlines
  • Hainan Airlines

Thai Airlines ranking:

  • Thai Airways moved up to 29th place from 33rd in 2024.
  • Bangkok Airways ranked 32nd, down from 27th last year.

Other notable awards:

  • Bangkok Airways won World’s Best Regional Airline for the ninth time.
  • AirAsia claimed World’s Best Low-Cost Airline for the 16th consecutive year.
  • Singapore Airlines took home awards for World’s Best Airline Cabin Staff and World’s Best First Class.
  • Cathay Pacific won World’s Best Inflight Entertainment and World’s Best Economy Class.
  • EVA Air was named World’s Cleanest Airline.
  • All Nippon Airways won World’s Best Airport Services.
  • Starlux Airlines was recognised as the World’s Most Improved Airline.
  • Scoot claimed World’s Best Long-Haul Low-Cost Airline.
  • Virgin Atlantic took World’s Best Premium Economy Class.
  • Lufthansa was awarded World’s Most Family-Friendly Airline.
  • Star Alliance was recognised as World’s Best Airline Alliance.

The rankings are based on the feedback of passengers from over 100 nationalities across 325 airlines, with surveys conducted between September 2024 and May 2025.

For further details on the World’s Best Airlines for 2025, visit Skytrax's official ranking.

