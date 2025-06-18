Qatar Airways named world’s best airline for 2025 at Skytrax World Airline Awards

The Skytrax World Airline Awards for 2025 have been announced, with Qatar Airways retaining its position as the world’s best airline for the ninth year. The awards were presented at the Paris Air Show at the Musée de l'Air et de l'Espace in Paris, France.
In addition to being named the best airline, Qatar Airways also won multiple other awards, including Best Airline in the Middle East, Best Business Class, and Best Business Class Lounge.
Top 10 airlines of 2025:
Thai Airlines ranking:
Other notable awards:
The rankings are based on the feedback of passengers from over 100 nationalities across 325 airlines, with surveys conducted between September 2024 and May 2025.
For further details on the World’s Best Airlines for 2025, visit Skytrax's official ranking.