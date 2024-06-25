Bangkok Airways does well in Skytrax survey of top airlines

Amongst the more than 350 airlines worldwide, Bangkok Airways’ ranking increased by two places from 29th last year. Bangkok Airways also topped the world’s best regional airlines for the eighth consecutive year and ranked ninth among the best airlines in Asia.

“This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of our entire team,” Bangkok Airways President Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth said.

“Our commitment to delivering a superior travel experience remains steadfast, and we will continue to innovate and enhance our services to meet and exceed the expectations of our passengers.”