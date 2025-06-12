Transport Ministry orders resumption of Thailand-U.S. direct flights, negotiates with United Airlines

The Transport Ministry has ordered the resumption of direct flights between Thailand and the United States to expand economic, trade, investment, and tourism opportunities, following the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)'s upgrade of Thailand’s aviation status to Category 1.
Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit revealed on Wednesday that the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has initiated talks with key U.S. agencies and United Airlines to launch direct flights from Bangkok to Los Angeles.
Suriya explained that the Thai government’s strategy to elevate Thailand as a regional aviation hub prompted this move. He emphasized that opening direct flights to the U.S. would further expand economic, trade, investment, and tourism opportunities. As a result, Thailand has regained its Category 1 rating from the FAA following strict government measures, including coordination with relevant agencies.
He added that CAAT has been tasked with proactive actions, including negotiations with both U.S. public and private sectors, such as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and FAA, to facilitate the launch of direct flights between Thailand and the U.S.
Recently, CAAT reported that it is in discussions with major U.S. airports, including Salt Lake City International Airport and Logan International Airport in Boston, to assess the feasibility of direct flights and discuss cooperation on the Foreign Air Operator Permission (FAOP) process for U.S. airlines planning to operate in Thailand. The authority has already begun close talks with United Airlines, which is keen on starting direct flights, particularly on the route from Bangkok to Los Angeles.
Suriya noted that the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is scheduled to conduct a safety oversight audit under the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme – Continuous Monitoring Approach (USOAP CMA) in late August. He has instructed CAAT to prepare for the inspection, ensuring compliance with safety standards and efficient management of flight routes.