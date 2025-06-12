Transport Ministry orders resumption of Thailand-U.S. direct flights, negotiates with United Airlines

The Transport Ministry has ordered the resumption of direct flights between Thailand and the United States to expand economic, trade, investment, and tourism opportunities, following the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)'s upgrade of Thailand’s aviation status to Category 1.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit revealed on Wednesday that the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has initiated talks with key U.S. agencies and United Airlines to launch direct flights from Bangkok to Los Angeles.

Suriya explained that the Thai government’s strategy to elevate Thailand as a regional aviation hub prompted this move. He emphasized that opening direct flights to the U.S. would further expand economic, trade, investment, and tourism opportunities. As a result, Thailand has regained its Category 1 rating from the FAA following strict government measures, including coordination with relevant agencies.