Thailand eyes FAA top safety rating after nearly 10 years

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) aims to reclaim its Category 1 (CAT1) aviation safety rating from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) during a five-day inspection that kicks off on Monday.

The FAA downgraded Thailand to Category 2 (CAT2) after identifying 36 problems based on the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) standards.

Regaining the CAT1 rating would significantly boost the Thai aviation industry, allowing airlines to expand routes to the US and other countries that endorse FAA standards, such as South Korea, CAAT director Air Chief Marshall Manat Chavanaprayoon said on Friday.