Thai Airways Soars Back into Top 20 as Korean Air Takes World's Best Airline Crown

Thai Airways has made a triumphant return to the world's top airline rankings, landing in 17th place in AirlineRatings.com’s highly anticipated 2025 awards.

This significant leap follows the airline's absence from the top 25 in 2024.

Korean Air has been crowned the world's best airline for 2025, dethroning last year’s winner, Qatar Airways, which now occupies second place. Air New Zealand secured the third spot in this year's rankings.

AirlineRatings.com's rankings consider a wide range of factors beyond just safety, including passenger comfort, service feedback, and the consistency of services across the airline’s network.

The website emphasises that these awards are not popularity contests but rather in-depth assessments based on what each airline offers its passengers and its route network.

Other Southeast Asian carriers also made a strong showing in the rankings. Singapore Airlines climbed to 5th place, up from 11th last year, while Vietnam Airlines secured 19th position, down from 10th in 2024.

