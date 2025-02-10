Thai Airways Soars Back into Top 20 as Korean Air Takes World's Best Airline Crown

Thai Airways has made a triumphant return to the world's top airline rankings, landing in 17th place in AirlineRatings.com’s highly anticipated 2025 awards.
This significant leap follows the airline's absence from the top 25 in 2024.
Korean Air has been crowned the world's best airline for 2025, dethroning last year’s winner, Qatar Airways, which now occupies second place. Air New Zealand secured the third spot in this year's rankings.
AirlineRatings.com's rankings consider a wide range of factors beyond just safety, including passenger comfort, service feedback, and the consistency of services across the airline’s network.
The website emphasises that these awards are not popularity contests but rather in-depth assessments based on what each airline offers its passengers and its route network.
Other Southeast Asian carriers also made a strong showing in the rankings. Singapore Airlines climbed to 5th place, up from 11th last year, while Vietnam Airlines secured 19th position, down from 10th in 2024.
Korean Air's winning formula
Korean Air’s ascent to the top is attributed to its exceptional passenger comfort, particularly in economy class. The airline remains a leader in maintaining generous seat pitch of 33-34 inches on its wide-body aircraft.
Unlike many competitors, Korean Air has resisted the trend of shrinking seat sizes, ensuring a more comfortable journey for passengers. The airline also excels in other areas, such as providing slippers and full meals on long-haul flights.
Beyond passenger experience, Korean Air's financial stability, its merger with Asiana Airlines, and significant investments in modern, fuel-efficient aircraft demonstrate its commitment to innovation and future readiness. These factors contributed to Korean Air earning the title of the world's best airline for 2025.
AirlineRatings.com also recognised top performers in other categories:
Top 25 Airlines in the World for 2025