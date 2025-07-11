US and China Top Diplomats Meet for First Time in Kuala Lumpur Today

The US State Department has confirmed that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will hold his first direct talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi today in Kuala Lumpur, a highly anticipated meeting set against a backdrop of escalating international friction.

Rubio arrived in the Malaysian capital on Thursday (10th July) for his inaugural visit to Asia as Secretary of State. His itinerary includes attending the ASEAN meetings, discussions with senior Malaysian officials, and a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Today, Rubio is scheduled to participate in the East Asia Summit and associated ASEAN meetings, which draw participation from key players including Japan, China, Russia, Australia, India, and the European Union.

This visit signals a renewed US focus on the Indo-Pacific region, following several months where the administration of President Donald Trump was heavily preoccupied with conflicts in the Middle East and Europe.

Analysts suggest that Rubio will aim to underscore to the region that the United States remains a more reliable partner than China, Washington's primary strategic rival.

