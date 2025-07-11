US and China Top Diplomats Meet for First Time in Kuala Lumpur Today

The US State Department has confirmed that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will hold his first direct talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi today in Kuala Lumpur, a highly anticipated meeting set against a backdrop of escalating international friction.
Rubio arrived in the Malaysian capital on Thursday (10th July) for his inaugural visit to Asia as Secretary of State. His itinerary includes attending the ASEAN meetings, discussions with senior Malaysian officials, and a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Today, Rubio is scheduled to participate in the East Asia Summit and associated ASEAN meetings, which draw participation from key players including Japan, China, Russia, Australia, India, and the European Union.
This visit signals a renewed US focus on the Indo-Pacific region, following several months where the administration of President Donald Trump was heavily preoccupied with conflicts in the Middle East and Europe.
Analysts suggest that Rubio will aim to underscore to the region that the United States remains a more reliable partner than China, Washington's primary strategic rival.
The high-stakes meeting with Wang comes amidst a notable escalation in trade tensions. Just this week, China warned the US against imposing new, heavy tariffs on Chinese goods next month, threatening retaliatory measures against countries that align with US efforts to decouple supply chains from China.
Although China had previously faced tariffs exceeding 100%, a temporary truce allowed for negotiations with the White House until 12th August. Nevertheless, President Trump has continued to threaten an additional 10% tariff on BRICS nations.
The BRICS bloc, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, was once viewed as China's effort to create an economic counterweight to Western power. The group has since significantly expanded its membership to include countries like Indonesia and Iran.
On Thursday, Rubio told reporters he would raise US concerns over China's support for Russia's war in Ukraine during his talks with Wang.
"China is clearly supporting Russia, and I think they intend to help as much as possible if no one warns them," Rubio stated.
Just days prior, US President Donald Trump remarked that Washington's relationship with strategic rival China had recently been "very good," noting he frequently spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Also today, Rubio is scheduled to meet with the Japanese Foreign Minister and the South Korean Vice Foreign Minister, only days after President Trump announced a 25% tariff on goods from both allies, effective 1st August.