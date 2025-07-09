Trump confirms no extension on tariff deadline, threatens 200% tax on drug imports

As investors assess the latest trade news, the S&P 500 index wavers, and long-term US government bonds decline alongside global bond markets.

Trump began Tuesday by posting on social media that his new tariffs would take effect in early August, despite speculation that he might delay the extremely high tariff rates again.

"Tariffs will start on August 1, 2025, with no changes up to today, and there will be no further extensions," Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform on Tuesday. "In other words, all payments are due from August 1, 2025 onwards, and no further extensions will be granted."

On Monday, Trump began notifying trade partners of the new tariff rates, originally set for this week, giving countries a final chance to conclude trade talks with his administration. Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Commerce, told CNBC shortly after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that he expected 15-20 more letters to be sent in the next two days.

However, the new letters, which impose tariffs on countries that have not reached agreements, also came with an executive order delaying the tariff deadline by three weeks, effectively extending the negotiation period for trading partners.

Trump’s signal that he is still negotiating further deals has sparked speculation in Washington and Wall Street that the President may not proceed with his latest tariff threats.

On Tuesday, Trump adopted a more aggressive tone when speaking to reporters during the Cabinet meeting. He mentioned that although he previously stated he was close to reaching a trade deal with India, he still planned to punish India for joining the BRICS forum. Trump described the group of developing nations as "staged to hurt us."

“I can play that game too, so anyone in the BRICS group will receive an additional 10% tariff,” Trump said.

Trump also mentioned that he would send a letter to the European Union to impose unilateral tariffs, despite reports of progress in trade talks with the bloc. The President noted that while European countries currently "treat us very well," he remained frustrated with the trade deficit and long-standing digital services taxes and penalties affecting US tech companies.

“We likely have two more days to send letters to them,” Trump said.

Additionally, Trump stated he would impose a 60% or 70% tariff on some countries as he sends additional letters in the coming days.

“I just want you to know the letters mean ‘deal’,” Trump said.



Trump threatens 50% copper tariff and 200% drug import tax

Trump also stated that he still plans to impose tariffs on targeted industries, including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and metals.

“I believe we will impose a 50% import tariff on copper,” Trump said when asked by reporters about the tariff rate for these goods.

Trump also mentioned that he expects to give pharmaceutical manufacturers time to relocate production to the US before imposing a 200% import tax on their products.