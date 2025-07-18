Cambodia’s July 16 online scam crackdowns see almost 750 foreigners detained

According to Minister of Information Neth Pheaktra, on July 16, joint forces raided multiple locations involved in online scams in Phnom Penh, Banteay Meanchey, Kratie, and Kampong Speu, detaining 746 individuals.

In Phnom Penh, operations led by Deputy Governor Hun Sorithy targeted hidden scam operations in Boeung Keng Kang III of Boeung Keng Kang district and Khmuonh communes of Sen Sok district, detaining 100 foreign nationals, including 75 Taiwanese, 24 mainland Chinese and one Vietnamese.

In Banteay Meanchey, the provincial unified command, in collaboration with the relevant authorities, raided a three-story building in Baliley 2 village, Poipet commune, Poipet town, uncovering 271 Indonesian nationals, including 45 women, who were involved in online scams.