Cambodia’s July 16 online scam crackdowns see almost 750 foreigners detained

According to Minister of Information Neth Pheaktra, on July 16, joint forces raided multiple locations involved in online scams in Phnom Penh, Banteay Meanchey, Kratie, and Kampong Speu, detaining 746 individuals.
In Phnom Penh, operations led by Deputy Governor Hun Sorithy targeted hidden scam operations in Boeung Keng Kang III of Boeung Keng Kang district and Khmuonh communes of Sen Sok district, detaining 100 foreign nationals, including 75 Taiwanese, 24 mainland Chinese and one Vietnamese.
In Banteay Meanchey, the provincial unified command, in collaboration with the relevant authorities, raided a three-story building in Baliley 2 village, Poipet commune, Poipet town, uncovering 271 Indonesian nationals, including 45 women, who were involved in online scams.
In Kratie, authorities targeted a rented house in Pi Thnou commune, Snuol district, suspected of concealing online scam activities. They detained 312 foreign nationals from Vietnam, Thailand, Bangladesh, Indonesia, China and Myanmar, including 56 women.
In Kampong Speu, joint forces raided a guesthouse with nine buildings in Roka Koh commune, Kong Pisei district, detaining 63 foreign nationals, mostly Chinese, including four women.
During the operations, authorities seized computers and phones, as well as other equipment used in online scam activities, as evidence. All detained individuals and evidence were handed over to provincial police for further legal proceedings, with authorities vowing strict action against those involved.
“We will take the strictest legal measures against the masterminds involved in these technology-based scams,” said a police statement.
On July 15, a similar crackdown in Preah Sihanouk province detained 63 Vietnamese nationals, meaning a total of 809 individuals were detained over the two days.
In related news, a prosecutor has been temporarily suspended from duty pending an investigation into allegations that he attempted to solicit bribes from detained scammers in exchange for their release.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network