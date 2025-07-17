3 Thai troops injured by recently planted Russian landmine at Emerald Triangle

THURSDAY, JULY 17, 2025

TMAC reports a Russian PMN-2 landmine injured three Thai soldiers in Ubon Ratchathani, highlighting new mine planting in previously cleared zones.

  • Three Thai soldiers were injured by a Russian-made PMN-2 anti-personnel landmine near the Chong Bok Pass, located in the Emerald Triangle area of Ubon Ratchathani.
  • The Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) confirmed the mine was recently planted on Thai soil in a "green zone," an area previously cleared of landmines.
  • The explosion resulted in one soldier losing his leg; all three injured troops were transported to an army hospital for treatment.
  • Following the incident, additional PMN-2 mines were discovered and defused in the same area, highlighting a renewed threat in the region.

The Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) has reported that a Russian-made anti-personnel landmine, which recently injured three Thai soldiers near the Chong Bok Pass in Ubon Ratchathani, was newly planted on Thai soil.

PMN-2 Mine Injures Thai Troops Near Disputed Area

According to TMAC of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, the PMN-2 mine was stepped on by a Thai soldier while patrolling the "green zone" near the Emerald Triangle in Ubon Ratchathani. The "green zone" refers to areas where landmines have previously been cleared, indicating that any mines found there have been recently planted.

The incident occurred while the troops were patrolling from the Morakot base to Hill 481. One of the soldiers stepped on the mine, resulting in the loss of his leg. The injured soldiers were immediately transported to Sappasit Prasong Army Hospital in Warin Chamrab District, Ubon Ratchathani.

Deputy Defence Minister Visits Injured Troops

On Thursday morning, Deputy Defence Minister General Nattaphon Nakpanich flew by helicopter to visit the injured soldiers. Afterward, he continued his visit to the troops guarding the border at Si Sa Ket’s Sangam Pass.

Chong Bok Pass: A History of Border Conflicts

The Chong Bok Pass is a notable site, as it was previously the location of a border skirmish between Thai and Cambodian troops, which escalated into broader border conflicts between the two nations.

Additional Mines Found in the Same Area

TMAC further stated that the PMN-2 mine that injured the three soldiers was not the only one discovered in the green zones on Thai soil. On Tuesday, a patrol unit discovered and safely defused a PMN-2 mine near the Emerald Triangle border. Three additional PMN-2 mines were later found in the same area, forcing the patrol unit to withdraw for safety.

Challenge of Detecting PMN-2 Mines

The TMAC also highlighted that the PMN-2 mines are difficult to detect with metal detectors, as they are made with a plastic shell. These mines are designed to be resistant to blast overpressure from explosive breaching systems.

Characteristics of the PMN-2 Anti-Personnel Mine

The PMN-2 is a Soviet-era anti-personnel blast mine with the following characteristics:

  • Appearance: Circular plastic casing, typically green, with a black rubber cross-shaped pressure plate on top.
  • Size: Approximately 120mm in diameter and 53mm in height.
  • Explosive Charge: Contains about 100g of TNT/RDX.
  • Fuzing: Pressure-activated with an internal mechanism that includes an arming delay (30 to 300 seconds) and blast-overpressure resistance.


 

