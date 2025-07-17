3 Thai troops injured by recently planted Russian landmine at Emerald Triangle

The Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) has reported that a Russian-made anti-personnel landmine, which recently injured three Thai soldiers near the Chong Bok Pass in Ubon Ratchathani, was newly planted on Thai soil.

PMN-2 Mine Injures Thai Troops Near Disputed Area

According to TMAC of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, the PMN-2 mine was stepped on by a Thai soldier while patrolling the "green zone" near the Emerald Triangle in Ubon Ratchathani. The "green zone" refers to areas where landmines have previously been cleared, indicating that any mines found there have been recently planted.

The incident occurred while the troops were patrolling from the Morakot base to Hill 481. One of the soldiers stepped on the mine, resulting in the loss of his leg. The injured soldiers were immediately transported to Sappasit Prasong Army Hospital in Warin Chamrab District, Ubon Ratchathani.