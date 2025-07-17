3 Thai troops injured by recently planted Russian landmine at Emerald Triangle

The Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) has reported that a Russian-made anti-personnel landmine, which recently injured three Thai soldiers near the Chong Bok Pass in Ubon Ratchathani, was newly planted on Thai soil.
According to TMAC of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, the PMN-2 mine was stepped on by a Thai soldier while patrolling the "green zone" near the Emerald Triangle in Ubon Ratchathani. The "green zone" refers to areas where landmines have previously been cleared, indicating that any mines found there have been recently planted.
The incident occurred while the troops were patrolling from the Morakot base to Hill 481. One of the soldiers stepped on the mine, resulting in the loss of his leg. The injured soldiers were immediately transported to Sappasit Prasong Army Hospital in Warin Chamrab District, Ubon Ratchathani.
On Thursday morning, Deputy Defence Minister General Nattaphon Nakpanich flew by helicopter to visit the injured soldiers. Afterward, he continued his visit to the troops guarding the border at Si Sa Ket’s Sangam Pass.
The Chong Bok Pass is a notable site, as it was previously the location of a border skirmish between Thai and Cambodian troops, which escalated into broader border conflicts between the two nations.
TMAC further stated that the PMN-2 mine that injured the three soldiers was not the only one discovered in the green zones on Thai soil. On Tuesday, a patrol unit discovered and safely defused a PMN-2 mine near the Emerald Triangle border. Three additional PMN-2 mines were later found in the same area, forcing the patrol unit to withdraw for safety.
The TMAC also highlighted that the PMN-2 mines are difficult to detect with metal detectors, as they are made with a plastic shell. These mines are designed to be resistant to blast overpressure from explosive breaching systems.
The PMN-2 is a Soviet-era anti-personnel blast mine with the following characteristics: