Army leads reporters to observe base atop Phu Makua Hill in Si Sa Ket

An army colonel led a group of reporters to visit a base atop Phu Makua Hill in Si Sa Ket to dispel social media rumours suggesting that Cambodian troops had trespassed and seized the hill.

Colonel Chakkrit Khurirang, commander of the 11th Infantry Battalion responsible for Phu Makua, guided the reporters to the base to demonstrate that his battalion’s troops were still guarding Thai territory.

Chakkrit urged reporters to reassure the public not to believe the social media rumours claiming that Phu Makua had fallen to Cambodian forces.

Phu Makua is situated in a 4.6-square-kilometre disputed area near Preah Vihear Temple.