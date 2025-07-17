Army leads reporters to observe base atop Phu Makua Hill in Si Sa Ket

An army colonel led a group of reporters to visit a base atop Phu Makua Hill in Si Sa Ket to dispel social media rumours suggesting that Cambodian troops had trespassed and seized the hill.
Colonel Chakkrit Khurirang, commander of the 11th Infantry Battalion responsible for Phu Makua, guided the reporters to the base to demonstrate that his battalion’s troops were still guarding Thai territory.
Chakkrit urged reporters to reassure the public not to believe the social media rumours claiming that Phu Makua had fallen to Cambodian forces.
Phu Makua is situated in a 4.6-square-kilometre disputed area near Preah Vihear Temple.
Chakkrit explained that Cambodian troops had only visited an inspection point where both sides had previously agreed to meet occasionally for talks to maintain friendly ties.
He emphasized that the situation at Phu Makua was not tense, as the two forces regularly met and communicated during patrols.
“I would like to ask the public to have confidence in the troops operating here and trust that we can defend sovereignty at Phu Makua. Don’t believe social media,” Chakkrit stated.
Chakkrit clarified that the makeshift cable car used by Cambodian troops was a small, manually operated structure built between 2008 and 2009, during border skirmishes in the area.
He added that if Cambodian troops wished to ascend the hill, they would need to use the wooden and steel stairways they had constructed.
Chakkrit further noted that his battalion had not observed any reinforcement of Cambodian troops in the area.
He also pointed out that if Cambodian forces attempted to build roads or make any changes to the landscape in the disputed zone, Thai troops would protest.
In conclusion, Chakkrit affirmed that Thai troops remained in control of the hilltop, while Cambodian troops were stationed on their side of the hill.