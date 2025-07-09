Malaysian man arrested at Don Mueang Airport for involvement in online gambling and money laundering

Immigration police at Don Mueang International Airport on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old Malaysian man linked to the notorious online gambling site "HYDRA888." The arrest was made after authorities learned he was arriving in Thailand via Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok. The police instructed their investigation team to wait at the airport’s exit to apprehend the suspect.

The man, a 26-year-old Malaysian national travelling from Kuala Lumpur on an AirAsia flight, was detained after passing through the international arrival hall. He was identified as a suspect under an arrest warrant issued by Nonthaburi Provincial Court on December 16, 2024. The charges against him include: