Two Cambodians arrested at ATM with over THB1m in gambling cash

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) have arrested two Cambodian men at an ATM in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province on Sunday (June 8), after catching them red-handed withdrawing large sums of cash using multiple ATM cards suspected to be linked to illegal online gambling operations.

The pair were charged with “unlawfully using another person’s electronic card in a manner likely to cause harm to others or the public.”

Police seized 23 items of evidence at the scene, including: