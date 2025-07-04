Unrest, disease risk in Thailand not a deterrent for Malaysian travellers

The suspension of Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, ongoing violence in some of the country’s southern provinces, and a surge in respiratory illnesses are unlikely to deter Malaysians.
Haadyai, a city close to the border with Kedah, remains a favourite for a quick break.
Executive Erma Idayu Yusop, 38, is planning a weekend trip there with her family despite the country’s troubles.
“I’m not worried at all. We’re heading to Haadyai this weekend for a short family vacation,” she said.
She said she would avoid the so-called Deep South – the provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and parts of Songkhla – where violence linked to a decades-long insurgency has increased.
“Of course, we won’t go to risky places. I’ll also wear a face mask and stay away from crowded spots, especially with my elderly parents and kids,” she said.
On July 1, Thai Department of Disease Control spokesperson Dr Jurai Wongsawat warned of increased risks for eight diseases, including Covid-19, influenza, dengue fever and measles, as the country heads into its rainy season.
Dr Jurai also urged the public to take precautions in light of the rising cases of Covid-19 and the threat of bird flu, which has recently emerged in Cambodia.
Civil servant Edward Lee, 45, is also heading north.
“I feel the western coast of southern Thailand is still relatively safe. The issues seem to be concentrated in the southernmost areas,” he said.
He has visited Haadyai before and plans to go again this week.
“As long as we stay cautious and avoid troubled zones, there shouldn’t be a problem. Life has to go on,” he said.
He said many Malaysians are still drawn to Thailand for its food and shopping.
A travel agency said demand for trips to Haadyai had spiked.
“All seats for this weekend are fully booked,” said a staff member.
“Families, couples and even groups of friends are going. Everyone wants a short getaway.”
Insurance and travel agent Hazrizal Halim, 26, said he had seen more customers than usual.
The surge in Malaysian visitors to Thailand is occurring even as the past three months have seen more than 10 violent incidents in the southern provinces, which have claimed the lives of children, security personnel and village defence volunteers.
“Sales went up about 20 per cent for this weekend,” said Mr Hazrizal, adding that he expects to see more business as school holidays approach.
The Star
Asia News Network