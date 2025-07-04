Unrest, disease risk in Thailand not a deterrent for Malaysian travellers

The suspension of Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, ongoing violence in some of the country’s southern provinces, and a surge in respiratory illnesses are unlikely to deter Malaysians.

Haadyai, a city close to the border with Kedah, remains a favourite for a quick break.

Executive Erma Idayu Yusop, 38, is planning a weekend trip there with her family despite the country’s troubles.

“I’m not worried at all. We’re heading to Haadyai this weekend for a short family vacation,” she said.

She said she would avoid the so-called Deep South – the provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and parts of Songkhla – where violence linked to a decades-long insurgency has increased.