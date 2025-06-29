CAAT warns travellers of new Chinese flight rule requiring power bank certification

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) on Sunday (June 29) issued a travel advisory urging passengers flying on domestic flights within China to check new regulations on carrying power banks.

The advisory follows a recent announcement by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), which has enforced new rules effective from June 28, 2025.

Under the updated rules, power banks carried on domestic flights in China must display the China Compulsory Certification (CCC) mark — a standard safety approval recognised in the country.