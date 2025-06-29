CAAT warns travellers of new Chinese flight rule requiring power bank certification

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) on Sunday (June 29) issued a travel advisory urging passengers flying on domestic flights within China to check new regulations on carrying power banks.
The advisory follows a recent announcement by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), which has enforced new rules effective from June 28, 2025.
Under the updated rules, power banks carried on domestic flights in China must display the China Compulsory Certification (CCC) mark — a standard safety approval recognised in the country.
Power banks lacking the CCC mark may be confiscated at airport security checkpoints.
CAAT also reminded passengers that lithium batteries or power banks are strictly prohibited in checked baggage and must only be carried in hand luggage.
These regulations apply specifically to domestic flights within China, and implementation may vary slightly depending on the airport.
Passengers planning to enter China and transfer to domestic flights are strongly advised to check with their airline in advance to ensure their devices meet the requirements and avoid disruptions to their travel plans