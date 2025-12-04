Anutin cancels emergency situation in Songkhla, effective December 5

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 04, 2025

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul cancels the emergency situation in Songkhla after flood recovery efforts. The decision takes effect from December 5, 2025.

  • Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has signed a decree to cancel the emergency situation in Songkhla province, effective December 5.
  • The emergency was originally declared on November 25 in response to severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall.
  • The cancellation is due to the improving situation, as floodwaters have receded and the emergency response is now under control.
  • With the cancellation, all regulations, declarations, and orders issued under the emergency decree are now null and void.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has signed a decree to cancel the emergency situation declaration in Songkhla province, with the order taking effect on December 5.

The declaration, originally issued on November 25, was made in response to the severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the province, which had created an urgent public emergency.

The decree, which invoked the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations of 2005, was aimed at ensuring the safety of citizens, maintaining public order, and addressing the damages caused by the sudden disaster. 

However, the situation has now improved. The floodwaters have receded, and the response efforts by government agencies have been reinforced by the cooperation of local communities and citizens across the country. 

With the emergency response now under control, public health and safety authorities, along with other relevant agencies, are able to resume normal operations and continue recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

Exercising powers under Section 5, Paragraph 3 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations, the following decree is made:

  • The emergency situation declaration in Songkhla province, dated November 25, is hereby cancelled.
     
  • All regulations, declarations, and orders issued as a result of the declaration are considered null and void, including:
    - Any regulations, declarations, and orders linked to the emergency situation declaration in Songkhla.
    - Any orders or conditions set under the declaration that were intended to address the emergency situation in the province.

This cancellation will take effect from December 5, 2025.

 

