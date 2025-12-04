Anutin cancels emergency situation in Songkhla, effective December 5

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has signed a decree to cancel the emergency situation declaration in Songkhla province, with the order taking effect on December 5.

The declaration, originally issued on November 25, was made in response to the severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the province, which had created an urgent public emergency.

The decree, which invoked the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations of 2005, was aimed at ensuring the safety of citizens, maintaining public order, and addressing the damages caused by the sudden disaster.